4,213 coroanvirus cases, 34 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,213 more positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 214,509.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between November 7 and November 8 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 34 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,418. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from November 1 through November 8.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 18.6%, with a cumulative rate of 11.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 9.6%, with a cumulative rate of 6.3% positive.

According to the data, 28,487 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 3,239,034.

ISDH says 30.4% of ICU beds and 77.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 30,786 cases and 804 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 246 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.