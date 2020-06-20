411 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data Saturday.

The department reported 411 new cases and 19 new deaths associated with COVID-19. This brings the state’s total to 42,061 cases and 2,346 deaths. The deaths happened between 5/31 and 6/19, but were reported to the department within the last 24 hours.

Data//ISDH

So far, 401,802 people have been tested, with 10.5 percent reporting positive results. Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Saturday, the ISDH says nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available.

Marion County reported a total of 10,904 cases and 667 deaths, the most in the state.

The ISDH says anyone seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.