40 cars destroyed in fire at south side Indianapolis auto yard

INDIANAPOLIS – Firefighters say more than three dozen cars caught fire Wednesday morning at a south side business.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to Insurance Auto Auctions located at 3202 S. Harding St. IFD found about 40 cars on fire when crews arrived at the location.

Crews used tanker trucks to bring water deep into the auto yard. Once the water supply was established, crews had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Heavy fire destroyed the cars, IFD said.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.