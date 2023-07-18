INDIANAPOLIS — While we often hear about scammers “spoofing” phone numbers to make it look like they are calling from somewhere else, what happens if it’s your phone number they are using to make their spam calls?

If you suddenly start getting calls and text messages from angry people around the country, telling you to stop calling them, it’s a good bet your number has been spoofed by a crook. And that crook could be on the other side of the world.

Criminals are able to do this by manipulating caller ID so they can mask their real number and location. And they don’t even need access to your phone to do this – they can use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to falsify what shows up on caller ID.

The result is a scam artist calling potential victims around the world with what looks like your phone number. If this happens, it likely means that your number was leaked in a data breach and sold by a data broker.

Fortunately, cyber security company Aura has some tips on how to stop the madness.

First, you can change the call security settings on your phone. On an iPhone, for example, you can limit outgoing calls and texts to only people in your contact list. Then, you could temporarily turn off that setting when you need to call a new number.

You can also check for signs of a “SIM” swap. That’s when a criminal tricks your phone carrier into connecting your phone number to a SIM card that they own. That can start showing up as basic malfunctions on your phone, like problems with sending and getting calls and texts, and getting locked out of your online phone carrier account.

Once you discover this is going on, it’s a good idea to leave an outgoing voicemail message so people calling you about it understand that you are aware and you are working on it. And no, you didn’t call them with an offer to buy their house or something else like that.

You should also contact your phone carrier to report this happening and ask for any help they can offer. As a last resort, you may need to change your phone number.

If this happens to you, it’s a good idea to report it to the FTC and FCC. They may not be able to immediately help you, but your report could help them build a larger case about bad actors, making millions of dollars using spoofed numbers.