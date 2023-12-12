(WTTV/WXIN) — Since most holiday shopping lists include tech products, it’s a good time to take note of which gifts from Santa’s sack could potentially invade your privacy.

The Mozilla Foundation recently released its Holiday Buyer’s Guide to reveal which tech products made the naughty and nice list. Or actually, the “Privacy Not Included” list.

It’s a good list to keep track of because it’s getting more difficult to tell which high-tech products could leak your family’s sensitive information. That’s because privacy policies are getting more vague and dishonest.

For example, Mozilla found that the popular AI Moxie Robot shares its conversations with kids with Google and Chat GPT. The toymaker, Embodied Inc., tells parents to teach their kids not to share personal information with the robot, yet it also encourages kids to work on skills like emotional regulation and self-confidence. That will undoubtedly involve some personal conversations.

Researchers also found privacy concerns with several smartwatches that are marketed for kids who are too young for smartphones. One called the Angel Watch for Kids allows parents to call, text and track their child’s location. However, it doesn’t seem to have any privacy policy at all.

Mozilla reviewed more than 150 products. Here are some of the highlights and low lights.

Sonos and Bose smart speakers had been on the nice list in previous reports. Now, they’ve made the naughty list, and earned the “Privacy Not Included” label. That’s because Mozilla says they collect information about you and sell it to third parties.

All Google products went from “okay” to “bad” this year. That includes Google Nest, as well as Fitbit and Tile trackers, which Google owns.

Amazon, Amazon Ring, Samsung, Microsoft Xbox and Wyze were already on the naughty list, and Mozilla says they’ve gotten worse. That’s because they either share your information with third parties or have security flaws that could expose your information to hackers.

On the positive side, Mozilla found Garmin has made improvements to its privacy policy. Additionally, the interactive toys Tamagotchi Uni and Artie 3000 are good about not collecting kids’ personal information.

Overall, the list is very detailed, and as you click on each product link, Mozilla has a review to explain why that item made the naughty or nice list. You can read the full report here.