(WTTV/WXIN) — While online shopping has made holiday gift buying more convenient in many ways, it has also provided an easy way for thieves to spoil your season.

The lead-up to Christmas is a porch pirate’s paradise if residents aren’t staying on the lookout for them. According to a 2022 survey from Security.org study, nearly 80% of consumers experienced a package theft.

Package thieves will often target a single neighborhood multiple times if they’re successful. They often follow delivery trucks to snag boxes before homeowners can get to them, especially if the box is sitting within 25 feet of the street, so they can get away quickly.

Unfortunately, this kind of crime is not going away. The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to discourage it:

When possible, do not leave delivered packages unattended for long periods. If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home. Ask your neighbors if they mind holding on to packages delivered if you plan to be gone for an extended time.

If purchasing an item from a retailer with a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Retailers will require proof of purchase or identification before releasing packages they have received, and this is a sure way to avoid porch pirates.

Installing a home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell is a great way to deter package theft, especially when highly visible. Consider including a sign that specifically states that the residence is under surveillance. Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence will help law enforcement track down the thieves (but be wary of the risk of internet-connected devices and research before you purchase).

Many delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, letting you take physical possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. While this option works well for those often at home, especially for expensive items, it may create difficulties in receiving packages if your schedule and the delivery service differ. Be sure to check with the delivery company on their policy for packages that are not signed for; they may return it to the sender after a certain number of attempts.

Some major retailers, such as Amazon, offer secure package-receiving locations away from your home that you can access with a key or code. Some independent businesses also specialize in this service, allowing you to designate a different delivery location for your packages and the ability to pick them up on your way home.

If you suspect you’ve had a package stolen, you should file a report with your local police department. You can also report ongoing scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.