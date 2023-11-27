(WTTV/WXIN) — While we often think of scammers targeting older Americans who may be more likely to fall for schemes like a “fake court summons” or “wrong number” trick, a new study shows young Americans are losing more money to scams than their elders these days.

As of this year, young people ages 18 to 24 are losing more money to scammers than any other age group, according to a study conducted by the Better Business Bureau. According to the BBB, this is because the bad guys know what young people want: jobs.

Here are the top 10 scam types costing young Americans the most money:

Employment

Online purchase

Cryptocurrency

Rental

Investment

Fake check/money order

Phishing

Romance

Advance fee loan

Credit repair/debt relief

Of these top 10, employment scams make up nearly 30% of all of them. Employment scams continue to be the riskiest scams for young people and Director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust Melissa Lanning Trumpower is calling for more awareness about this.

“Many reported being told to deposit checks into their accounts and then transfer funds to a vendor to pay for training or office equipment,” Lanning Trumpower said. “By the time they realized the check was bad, the money was gone. We must make sure young people understand it takes time for checks to clear and to be sure they’re good.”

About 19% of employment scams included inspecting or reshipping packages. Additionally, about 29% of all scams involved bogus online purchases.

As for methods used by scammers, most 18-to-24-year-olds were contacted by text message or internet message rather than phone calls.

While young people were most likely to lose money to social media scams, they lost higher amounts to scams involving phone calls, texts or in-person interaction.