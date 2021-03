A nationwide pet food recall has been issued by Midwestern Pet Foods. The brand says the dog and cat food is potentially contaminated with salmonella and is a health risk to animals as well as human pet owners.

According to CBS News, salmonella can sicken animals eating food contaminated with the bacteria and can also infect people handling it, causing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and rarely more serious ailments in humans.