Retired hairstylist makes sure everyone puts their best face forward with free haircuts for seniors

GREENWOOD, Ind. — If you’ve had your hair cut or styled recently, you know how pricey it can be.

But one retired hair stylist wants to make sure everyone puts their best face forward no matter their age.

“There’s too many people who can’t afford it,” explained Mary Diamond.

Between groceries, medical bills, doctor’s visits, and everything in between, Diamond knows just how tight money can get for seniors.

“I think if they’re paying $20 for a haircut, they’re going to let it go.”

For the past four years, Diamond has been volunteering her time and talents at The Social in Greenwood. It's a center seniors can go to socialize, work out, and share a meal. Twice a month, those seniors can get free hair cuts from Diamond.

“I get to do that for them. That’s 10-20 minutes that they are important to somebody. You can’t beat that feeling,” she said.

A cut and a boost of confidence for all who spend some time in Diamond's chair.

"They radiate when you’re done with them, and that’s such a way to give back."

Diamond says she is open to going to other places to cut hair for free as long as it is close to the Greenwood area.

She hopes her actions will inspire other stylists to pay it forward as well.