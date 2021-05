EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police released bodycam footage after an officer was dragged by a vehicle after stopping to help a man who had flagged him down. The incident happened Monday around 11:30 a.m.

The man told the officer he had just been in an argument with a woman and he wanted to leave before she returned. While the officer was talking with the man, the woman, Maeling Smith, 18, returned and can be seen in the bodycam footage shouting at the man.