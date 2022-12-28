INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re thinking about making a New Year’s resolution — why not make it a financial one?

The top three resolutions according to Fidelity Investments are to save more, spend less, and pay down debt. They say 2023 will be the year of living sensibly.

“There’s a mix of optimism and realism,” said Meredith Stoddard, the life events experience lead for Fidelity Investments.

According to the study, more than one third of Americans say they’re in worse financial shape than last year. Only 65 percent believe they’ll be better off in 2023 and nearly half will try to maintain saving habits they’ve learned during the pandemic.

Most people said they want to focus on their financial health over improving their mental health.

Experts say they go hand in hand.

“We found things, like 58 percent of people have mostly a positive relationship with money which I think is a great sign knowing the amount of stress money can cause,” said Stoddard, “Only 42 percent had a mostly negative relationship with stressful being the key word there, and that’s certainly understandable as people are looking at inflation and higher bills and trying to make ends meet.”

The survey found inflation is a top concern for the year ahead. Researchers found people are worried about the possibility of a recession, unexpected expenses, and political uncertainty.

Fidelity says a financial resolution is the place to start.

“Don’t try and figure it out at once and don’t worry about what everyone else is doing. What are your priorities? What’s important to you?” added Stoddard.

Here are some things you can implement now to get started.

Create a realistic plan Determine short term vs. long term goals – Do you need to pay off a bill at the end of the month or save for a car? Follow the progress Focus on you! Don’t worry about what others are doing with their money. Talking to a professional can help

The survey also found people want to focus on exercising, spending time with loved ones and worrying less in 2023.