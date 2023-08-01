(WTTV/WXIN) — The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is calling on federal officials to require that big rigs be equipped with side “underride” guards as a way of preventing fatalities during side-impact crashes with smaller vehicles.

Rear underride guards have been required on semi trucks for years. The railing is designed to prevent smaller vehicles from becoming trapped underneath a semi-trailer in a rear-end impact.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been doing crash testing on side underride guards. However, an NHTSA report concluded the side guards would save only 17 lives per year.

The IIHS believes the federal agency is vastly underestimating how many lives could be saved by the side guards. The institute’s own testing showed the side guards could save between 159 and 217 lives per year.

IIHS is urging the federal government to implement side guard requirements similar to those that apply to rear underride guards.

However, such a requirement wouldn’t come cheap. The NHTSA report estimates it would cost around $1 billion to install the side guards on all big trucks in the U.S. fleet.

It’s not clear where this discussion goes next. However, it’s worth pointing out that testing and reports by IIHS were instrumental in updating the standards for the strength of rear underride guards just last year.