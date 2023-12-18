(WTTV/WXIN) – This is the busiest time of year for package deliveries, which means it’s the busiest time of year for sneaky scammers who are going after your money.

Last year, Americans shipped more then 50 million packages during the holiday season and that number has been steadily increasing for years. Scammers and fraudsters love to take advantage of the hectic chaos the holiday season can bring.

According to the Better Business Bureau, a typical delivery scam can start when you get a text message from what seems to be a delivery driver who is looking for your house. The message says something like “I work for Fedex, or UPS, and I’m trying to find your house… please call me.” If you call the number, the person will start asking you to confirm personal information like your name, address, or possibly credit card information. If you don’t remember ordering something for delivery, they might try to convince you that it’s a gift from someone else. You might also get a text or email asking you to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee.

Those messages often look realistic with official logos and professional language. However, if you click on the link they send, you could download malware onto your computer or device, which allows them to hack into your personal information.

In any case, there isn’t really a package on the way and you’ve given your sensitive information to a crook who will either use it to steal from you or sell it on the dark web.

To protect yourself from these scams, the BBB recommends these tips:

Keep track of your deliveries. Scammers hope you’ll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently, without double-checking. It will be much harder for them to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from what companies, and when.

Scammers hope you’ll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently, without double-checking. It will be much harder for them to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from what companies, and when. Know delivery company policies. Delivery companies will never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts. Depending on how you signed up for notifications, messages usually are posted within a secure online portal. Be leery of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts.

Delivery companies will never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts. Depending on how you signed up for notifications, messages usually are posted within a secure online portal. Be leery of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts. Never give sensitive personal information to strangers. If an unsolicited caller asks you for personal information, even if they claim to represent a company you trust, hang up and call the company using the official customer service number. Calling the company yourself is the best way to determine if the inquiry is legitimate or a scam.

In addition, the BBB says you can Stay alert to shipping fraud by visiting FedEx’s website, U.S Postal Service and UPS’s online resource center. If you spot a delivery scam, visit BBB.org/ScamTracker to report your experience and help others learn the signs of a scam.