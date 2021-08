NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A body found in a solar panel field is believed to be related to a car crash where Noblesville police found no occupant inside a smashed vehicle.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers responded to the crash on Presley Drive on Friday where an unoccupied 2003 Toyota Corolla was found smashed into concrete barriers. Police say the barriers were situated at the end of a dead-end roadway.