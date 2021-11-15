Cyber Monday 2021: Stores already offering savings, plus which ones are holding out for the big day

Cyber Monday shopping sale concept. Cyber monday sale text on lightbox, top view of offcice workspace ready for seasonal sales

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year, and retailers are stacking up savings on electronics, homewares, clothing, and more.

With supply shortages and shipping delays a likely possibility, many stores are offering Cyber Monday deals early. Other retailers, like Target, are waiting a little longer to release their Cyber Monday savings.

Here are some of the early Cyber Monday sales of 2021:

Walmart

Walmart is doing its Deals for Day promotion, where savings are spread throughout the days starting before Black Friday up to Christmas Day. Sales are divided by category: including tech, toys, home, and fashion. Deals include $288 for a Shark Self Empty Robot (regularly $499) and a Kidkraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen for $99 (regularly $199.)

Amazon

Amazon also has early deals across the board including 25% off a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer. Cricut Blue Makers are also 33% off.

A fresh wave of sales should be available on Cyber Monday itself.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sales actually begin on Saturday, November 27. Many of the promotions will be extended for the entire week.

Adidas

Adidas’s early Cyber Monday deals include $28 (regularly $55) Men’s Team Issue pants as well as $5 of its its Adilette Aqua Slides.

REI

The sporting goods and gear retailer, REI, has showcased some of its Cyber Monday savings on outdoor gear and accessories. They include 12% off a GoPro Hero9 camera and 30% off a women’s Obermeyer Tuscany II insulated jacket.

It seems the majority of major retailers are keeping their Cyber Monday savings under wraps for now. You’ll have to keep refreshing their sites until the big sale hits. Here’s a more extensive list: