INDIANAPOLIS – While fitness apps are a great way to stay healthy, they have also become a relatively new way for cyber criminals to go after your personal information.

Fitness apps that incorporate social networking have especially become a new playground for cyber crooks who are on the hunt for sensitive information they can sell on the dark web.

According to publications like Athletics Weekly and Privacy Rights, fitness apps that tie in with wearable devices carry a risk of exposing where you are and who you are.

Bad guys are really going after the information that users are allowing social media networks to take from their devices like Fitbit, Apple Watch, Peloton and more.

Privacy experts said you need to be careful about sharing stories about your fitness journey or other things that could give away information about you. Try to keep a “vanilla” profile on your fitness app that doesn’t give away too much information, like your photo.

If you connect with a workout buddy, look out for conversations that go beyond fitness and veer into other topics.

You should also review what permissions you were giving your fitness tracker. A running or cycling app may need to track your location in order to track results, but there’s no reason for a blood pressure app to have access to your photos or call history. You should also be careful about giving apps access to your camera, especially when you are not using the app. The same goes for your microphone.

A good general rule to remember is that these apps are generally based on wearable devices that connect with our smartphones. Allowing them constant access means giving them too much information about what we do, even when not working out.