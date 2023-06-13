INDIANAPOLIS – As recent college graduates are taking the next steps in their new lives, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking steps to target them for fraud.

New jobs, new places to live and new financial situations can all be so exciting that graduates may not see the red flags of a potential scammer coming after them.

Among other things, the BBB warns that grads need to be very familiar with the terms of any student loans they have. Scammers will often swoop in with bogus loan forgiveness opportunities.

Those can start with a phone call, text message or email that says you qualify for lower payments through their program. To find out, just fill out a form and pay an upfront fee. That is a major red flag because it’s illegal for them to charge you anything before they’ve helped you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Recent graduates should also be on the lookout for messages about unpaid tuition. A scammer may contact a graduate or their parents saying their degree will be revoked if they don’t pay the outstanding balance.

Not only should that seem a little extreme, but you should also remember that most government agencies and universities will contact you by mail rather than phone, text, or email. If you’re not sure if it’s real, contact your school directly to verify any outstanding balance.

Rental scams are also a big problem for graduates looking for their next apartment or rental property.

According to ApartmentList.com, more than 40% of people looking online for a new place to live will encounter a bogus listing. Scammers will often copy a photo and description of a real property and fabricate their own listing with a lower price that is literally too good to be true. They will often ask for a deposit and the first month’s rent.

Victims later learn that the property they just paid for doesn’t even exist. The BBB says you should make sure to look at other properties in the same area to see if the prices are similar, and never sign for an apartment you haven’t visited in person.

Of course, job search scams continue to be a problem across the nation.

Some of these scams actually require you to pay for training, or the crooks will send you a check so you can buy your own supplies and return whatever is left over.

That scheme usually involves a bad check that will later bounce. Never think you have to pay to get a job, according to the BBB.

You can read more on how to spot each of these scams and avoid them on the Better Business Bureau website.