INDIANAPOLIS – A new report shows millions of Americans are driving cars with active safety recalls.

Vehicle recalls are intended to keep drivers safe from potential safety hazards. When recalls are issued, vehicle owners are supposed to take their vehicles in for repair or update.

However, according to a new report, there are millions of vehicles on American roadways that have not had recalls addressed.

According to that report from Carfax, roughly 2.5 million vehicles have active “Do Not Drive” or “Park Outside” recalls that have not been repaired. The same report lists the nearly 200 vehicle models that are under recall right now.

Recalls in these categories result from a number of problems with things like steering, airbags, electronics, fuel line and more. Nearly all automakers have models that are affected by current recalls. In fact, Carfax says 1 in 5 vehicle models had some kind of open recall last year.

“Do Not Drive” and “Park Outside” recalls are the most serious kind and require immediate attention.

“Despite efforts by state and federal governments, and the auto industry itself, too many consumers are driving in vehicles that have been deemed too dangerous to drive, or that shouldn’t be parked in or near a home for fear of a fire,” said Carfax General Manager for Data, Faisal Hasan.” Officials and communities need to break through consumer recall notice fatigue and drive home the message: We can save lives today by getting these recalls fixed.”

Fortunately, it’s easy to find out if your vehicle has an active recall. The Carfax website has a search window where you can enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and see if a recall is affecting your car.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a similar feature on its website.