Many dealing with grief amid COVID-19 pandemic

Isolation is not good for the soul, or our mental health.

Even Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb acknowledged we are all grieving in one way or another since the pandemic took hold.

“We are all grieving, and the depth of our grief is commensurate with how much we loved them,” Holcomb said at a recent televised news conference.

Betsy Robbins echoes the governor’s statements. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist with Franciscan Health.

“Delayed grief is kind of-we’re all in it right now. Culturally we’re not able to resolve our grieving like we would if things were normal,” Robbins said.

It turns out there are different kinds of grief: delayed, ambiguous and collective grief. The common denominator is there is no clear resolution, no end. But there are symptoms that you are in a state of grief.

“You may not be sleeping well. Nightmares, eating excessively or not eating at all. You might be very tearful,” Robbins said.

The collective kind of grief is the type many of us are experiencing. And it’s not the same as depression.

“grief is different from depression because grief-we want to be with other people, we want to be comforted by other people.

We can talk about it with other people. Depression is very isolating, and depression may or may not have any kind of trigger,” Robbins said.

So, what can you do, if you’re experiencing grief for more than just a few days? Robbins suggested limiting your time on social media and reaching out to friends and family.

“You want to turn off your computer. Go be with your family. Step outside, call a friend. That’s when you want to take care of yourself. Don’t get lost in all the messages that are out there,” Robbins said.

If symptoms last and you need help you can call 2-1-1. CBS4 has a website with resources. Franciscan Health has resources as well. Just click on the links below: