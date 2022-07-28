TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Health Department received a notice from the Indiana Department of Health regarding three confirmed Monkeypox cases in the county.

The DOH says any known contacts of the three confirmed cases have been notified.

Tippecanoe County states, “It is important to remember Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets, and touching objects such as bedding and surfaces that an infected person has touched. If you are having flu-like symptoms (fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion) and/or a newly developed rash, please call your provider.”