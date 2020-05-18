Helping Hoosier healthcare workers relax and recharge

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus has many people feeling a little more stress or anxious these days, but one Indianapolis business is looking to help Hoosiers relax and recharge, especially those working on the front lines.

The owner of Urban Meditation says relaxation is a skill that can be taught. Earlier this month, owner Tina Hallett and her staff created gift bags with crystals and information on how to access free virtual meditations.

She then donated it to six American Senior Communities locations.

Hallett says it’s her way of giving back to healthcare workers who have been working so hard for so long.

“We said we need to jump right in and donate what we have. We’re not going to sit here with all this information and inventory that we can give to these frontliners who are willingly and voluntarily going to work,” she explained.

In total, nearly 350 gift bags were passed out at ASC locations, including at American Village.

“I’m hoping that many of them do reach out to phone number and seek some guidance on meditation and stress relief,” said American Village Executive Director Jeff Cooper.

Urban Meditation also has virtual meditations open to the public for free.