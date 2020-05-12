Get your diet back on track after quarantine

INDIANAPOLIS — Weeks of social distancing and isolation may have taken a toll on your eating habits, but as parts of Indiana reopen this week, we’re taking a look at the ways to get your diet back on track.

Registered Dietitian Kim Galeaz says there are three key tips and tricks to remember.

Keep a food diary to can track your daily calories.

Remember portion control

Stress/emotional eating is not the solution

“We have to remember that whatever we do now to soothe or distract our self with overeating, while it may temporarily help, you’re not going to be happy with the results down the road. So you do need to keep that in mind,” she explained,

While our workouts look different these days, there are still things you can do right at home to burn calories.

Galeaz suggests cleaning, going outside for a walk, or mowing the lawn.

You could also get your kids involved, that way you’re more likely to stick to it.