4 Your Health: Massage Heights introduces CBD rub down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Massage is known for its relaxing and healing effects. Now it’s being kicked up a notch, with the addition of CBD.

The non-psychoactive part of the hemp plant, has been made into an oil and professionals at Massage Heights, are using it on their clients.

Mitchell Nelsen, says, so far, his clients like the effect it gives them.

“It’s going to make your muscles feel much more calm and receptive to the massage. The therapist can go a bit deeper. It’s also going to help with general stress and anxiety that you might have along with a few anti-inflammatory anti-oxidant properties,” says Nelsen.

Massage Heights corporate has worked to get the purest form of CBD. It’s contained in a small white bottle, that massage therapists can spritz onto the area of their client’s body where they’re working.

The owner of Massage Heights, Christine Goebel, who is also a former Colts cheerleader, stresses the hemp is not psychoactive. Clients will not get high.

“There is no THC in the product, it is a more natural approach, which is what I really like about it,” says Goebel.

The hemp infused oil is an add-on, and for members costs an extra $25. Non-members pay $50 for the hemp-infused oil.

You get to keep whatever is left in the bottle.