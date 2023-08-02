TIPPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy from Tippecanoe County has died Tuesday after fighting for his life since Friday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Office of the Coroner and WLFI.

Officials were dispatched to the 800 block of N 13th St. on a report of a child not breathing. The kid, now identified as Ke’andre Jolly, was flown to Riley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Jolly died of his injuries Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

The manner of Jolly’s death was preliminary regarded as a homicide by the coroners office. The cause of death remains under investigation.

No arrest have been made.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.