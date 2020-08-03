4-year-old boy dies following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond; several injuries reported

RICHMOND, Ind. – A crash in Richmond left a 4-year-old child dead and injured eight other people, police say.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on July 30 at the intersection of Round Barn Road and West National Road (U.S. 40).

Police said a white 2002 Pontiac van driven by 23-year-old David Kirkendall-Hollingsworth was heading westbound on U.S. 40 toward Round Barn Road. A black 2021 Ford truck driven by 28-year-old Christopher Justice was heading eastbound on U.S. 40 in the left lane.

Kirkendall-Hollingsworth made a left turn across across the eastbound lanes to get into the parking lot of a convenience store; Justice tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. Justice’s truck hit a third vehicle, a silver 2003 Buick driven by 40-year-old William Seifer, in a secondary collision.

Four-year-old David Kirkendall was treated at a Richmond hospital before being airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the boy died over the weekend; an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said this marks the sixth death of a child in Wayne County as a result of an accident in July.

Drivers Kirkendall-Hollingsworth, Justice and Seifer suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said Hannah Kirkendall, 21, of Richmond, Aspen Kirkendall, 19 months, Gabriel Sheperd, 24, of Cambridge City, Kewanne Sheperd, 22 of Cambridge City, Andrew Justice, age 2, Jade Justice, 4, were also hurt. The injuries are considered minor.

Responding departments included the Centerville and Richmond Police Departments, Centerville Volunteer and Richmond Fire Departments, Redline Ambulance, Reid Health Ambulance and Lifeline Air-Ambulance.