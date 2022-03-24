INDIANAPOLIS – On this day 4 years ago, Indy picked up over 10 inches of snow, the third-largest snowstorm in March.

Snow developed ahead of a low-pressure system. there was plenty of moisture for this storm to work with and drop heavy snow. Southwest of the heavy snow was an area of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Northeast of the snow was a pocket of dry air. This dry air caused a sharp cut-off.

This snowstorm did not impact all of central Indiana. This was a storm that brought a strip of snow only to parts of the state.

Areas like Bloomington picked up 2 inches while areas like Muncie picked up nothing.

The largest March snowstorm was back in 1906 when a storm dropped over a foot of snow between March 19 and 20.