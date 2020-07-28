4 women at center of alleged AG Curtis Hill groping incident refile lawsuit against him

INDIANAPOLIS – The four women who accused Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping them in 2018 are suing him again.

The first case was dismissed because the only accusation against Hill which involved federal law was a sexual harassment claim. The judge ruled since Hill wasn’t the women’s employer, there was no basis for that charge, and the other claims belonged in state court instead.

So this time the women are suing Hill in a state court in Marion County. The lawsuit alleges battery, defamation and false light invasion of privacy. The lawsuit says the women are seeking monetary damages from Hill, though it does not specify how much

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission forced Hill to take a one-month hiatus from his job, but he remained in office after his law license was suspended for one month.

Earlier this month, former congressman and secretary of state Todd Rokita defeated Hill for the Republican nomination for attorney general.