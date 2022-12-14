INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found four people with injuries consistent with stabbing wounds. Police say one of the victims also appeared to have an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the person who was shot was the primary aggressor in an argument before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.