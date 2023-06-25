UPDATE: In a press conference, the Broad Ripple Village Association said it sent a letter to Mayor Hogsett this morning asking to make the area a gun-free zone on Friday and Saturday nights. Additionally, the Mayor said that they’re are going to be tackling “problem properties” as well, FOX59 reports.

INDIANAPOLIS – Three people were killed and one other injured after they were shot early Sunday morning in Broad Ripple.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, near Guilford Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located four people who had been shot. A man and woman were pronounced dead, while another man and woman were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They were said to be in critical and extreme critical condition, according to police.

Police later said the injured man died from his injuries.

Police say some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting in an area where 400 to 500 people were out and about. Police say they are fed up with the violence.

“Again, you had about, when I talked to the incident commander, 400-500 people out here,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “It’s just blatant disrespect… blatant disrespect. It’s certainly disturbing. The message is we are going to hold you accountable and responsible if you pick up a firearm and try to hurt someone. It’s all about conflict resolution. We continuously visit that word, conflict resolution and again, it’s certainly disturbing.”

Many of the businesses, bars, and restaurants that were still open have since been blocked off with caution tape.

Police have no suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Quentin Bracken works at Bazbeux Pizza in the Broad Ripple Village. Bracken said he was on his way to meet friends at a local bar.

He said within just minutes of walking down the street he heard gunshots, screaming, and people taking off running.

“It’s very scary and intense. We’re getting to the point where we just hit the deck and run,” said Bracken.

We also talked to Jennie Caplan, owner of Artifacts Gallery.

She said when nighttime falls that’s when the street of Broad Ripple gets dangerous.

“If you go outside during the day there are people walking their dogs and families enjoying the local shops. The daytime atmosphere is safer,” said Caplan.

Residents who live in the area said they’re on edge walking the streets at night.

“Not surprising but I am shocked. I keep hearing every weekend that there is a shooting,” said Jacey Grigges, who lives in the area.

People in the area said they still feel on edge knowing the killer is still out there.