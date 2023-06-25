INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, two others were injured after they were shot early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located four people who had been shot. A man and woman were pronounced dead, while another man and woman were transported to area hospitals for treatment

. They are said to be in critical and extreme critical condition, according to police.

No additional was provided by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information has been made available.