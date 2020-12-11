4 Seymour men arrested in connection with Columbus armed robbery

Left to right: Luis Javier Rivera Salaman, Jorge Nelson Ramos Barbosa, Giovanny Abdiel Hernandez Acevedo, Emmanuel Gil Peralta (booking photos provided by the Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind.– The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested four men in connection with an armed robbery Thursday.

According to CPD, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of North National Rd around 1:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly pistol whipped and robbed.

CPD found a victim who battered and struck with a handgun. Police said the victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a description of the suspects and a vehicle they were traveling in was obtained during the investigation.

An Indiana State Police trooper and deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the suspects shortly after.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, and all four suspects were arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Luis Javier Rivera Salaman, 37, Jorge Nelson Ramos Barbosa, 25, and Giovanny Abdiel Hernandez Acevedo, 21, all of Seymour, face charges of armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Emmanuel Gil Peralta, 19, also of Seymour faces an armed robbery charge.