BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An accident involving three vehicles occurred on Interstate-74, causing injuries and the entrapment of one passenger.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office were called around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to the area surrounding the 47-mile marker on I-74 in response to a multi-vehicle accident.

BCSO said a semi, operated by 53-year-old Ardis Tucker, was traveling eastbound on I-74 when a front tire blew out on the driver’s side. This led to Tucker’s semi colliding with a white RAM ProMaster utility van, which was being operated by 49-year-old Jason Marshall. The utility van was also traveling eastbound at the time.

The collision caused both vehicles to swerve into the median and onto the westbound lanes, crashing into another semi-truck in the process. The second semi was operated by 30-year-old Nathaniel Adams, according to BCSO. The utility van subsequently rolled, causing 39-year-old passenger Geneva Chesnut to become temporarily trapped inside the vehicle.

Marshall, Chesnut and Adams were all transported to nearby medical facilities for non-life-threatening injuries. Tucker was also airlifted to a nearby medical facility for further medical treatment.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team conducted an investigation at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.