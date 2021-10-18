4 people arrested after gas station clerk beaten, shot at during incident in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested four people early Sunday morning after an incident at a gas station in which a clerk claimed he was beaten and shot at.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 600 block of East 10th Street.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old clerk who told them he was trying to close up when four people in an SUV entered the store and refused to leave after he told them the store was closed. He then stated that a woman opened a bag of chips and began eating them without paying for them, while another woman grabbed several bags of chips, ran from the store and got into the SUV.

The clerk went on to tell police that he chased the women and tried to open a door to the SUV, but it drove off, leaving two men behind. The men argued with the clerk in the parking lot; one of them kicked him in the back and another took out a handgun and struck him in the head, the clerk said. He told police the man with the handgun fired a shot at him as they ran off.

The Bloomington Police Department said a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy found the suspects’ SUV a short time later in the 3000 block of East 3rd Street. All occupants were detained for questioning.

While searching the SUV, officers found a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an extended magazine under a seat.

(Left to right): Allison Edwards, Ceon White, Chemari Thomas and Iynna Donaldson

Police arrested four individuals:

Allison L. Edwards, Jr., 24, of Indianapolis; attempted murder, level 1 felony; battery with a deadly weapon, level 5 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license by a convicted felon, level 5 felony

Ceon A. White, 22, of Bloomington, battery, A misdemeanor

Chemari Thomas, 20, of Indianapolis, theft, A misdemeanor

Iyanna R. Donaldson, 23, of Indianapolis, theft, A misdemeanor