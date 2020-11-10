Veterans Day 2020 freebies

(WAVY/NEXSTAR) — Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this year.

Editor’s note: Check with the individual business for details. Some individual restaurants may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for the promotion.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies:

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

California Pizza Kitchen: Choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full size salad and beverage from Veterans Day menu – all day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed. Visit Carrabba’s website for details.

Chili’s: Free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Retail

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.

Publix: Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10% discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.