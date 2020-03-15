4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana, bringing total to 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indiana State Department of Health says there are now 19 positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana.

Four new cases were added to the total since Saturday.

Here's the breakdown by county: One positive case each in Adams, Boone, Hamilton, Howard, LaPorte, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties. Hendricks county has two cases and Johnson County has three cases.

Marion County has the most in Indiana, registering six positive cases.

No deaths have been reported in the state. In total, 121 Hoosiers have been tested.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

