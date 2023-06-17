INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating after four people were injured in an overnight shooting on the west side.

According to IMPD, the incident happened near W 34th St. and Moller Rd.

Officers say that preliminary information led them to believe the incident happened at a liquor store near Moller Rd.

Police say, a fight broke out after the victims were being heckled by a male who wanted them to buy jewelry. Three of the victims, identified as adult males, ended up at the 2000 block of Hermitage Ct. because they knew someone who lived there and that is where they called police.

The other victim was a “walk-in person shot” at Eskenazi hospital.

All four victims are reported to be awake & breathing.

We are expecting an update later today.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for updates.