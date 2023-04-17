LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police have arrested four teenagers believed to be responsible for multiple auto thefts and other crimes throughout Tippecanoe County over the last two years.

The four juveniles arrested include one 16-year-old male and three 17-year-old males, the Lafayette Police Department announced Monday. All four have been preliminarily charged with burglary, auto theft, organized theft and criminal gang activity, LPD said.

The arrests are the result of a two-month-long joint investigation with the West Lafayette Police Department, the county prosecutor’s office and LPD’s “high-tech crimes unit”.

The investigation, LPD said, showed that the four juveniles were responsible for multiple crimes over the last two years in both Lafayette and West Lafayette. The group of teens is believed to have stolen gaming consoles, cell phones, ATVs, dirt bikes, cars and more, LPD said.

All four boys have since been arrested and taken to Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation, LPD said.

Investigators also said that they expect more arrests to be forthcoming in relation to these thefts.