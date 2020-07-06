4 IFD firefighters suffer heat-related injuries while battling house fire

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says four firefighters were injured Monday while battling a house fire.

Crews were called to the scene in the 7500 block of Timberfield Lane around 12:45 p.m. Smoke could be seen for about a mile away and when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was showing.

At 1:17 p.m., the fire was marked under control. While battling the fire, IFD says four firefighters were injured. One suffered a heat stroke and the other three had heat exhaustion. Three of them were transported to a nearby hospital and one was treated at the scene and released.

The family of six was displaced. Only one adult and one child were inside at the time, and both are uninjured. The mother told authorities she smelled smoke and found the fire in the garage.

Their dog was accounted for and firefighters were able to rescue a guinea pig named Changa.

IFD said coolers of water brought to the scene by neighbors were greatly appreciated.