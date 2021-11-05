4 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Four people, including a juvenile, were flown to the hospital Thursday after a four-vehicle crash in Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at 365 S. National Road.

BCSD said a driver, a passenger and a juvenile were life-lined to Indianapolis for treatment. Another driver was flown to the hospital after being trapped in her vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said two other people involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.