INDIANAPOLIS – Federal authorities charged several people in connection with a scheme to steal guns and sell them in Indianapolis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the operation involved intercepting gun shipments passing through a transit terminal in Indianapolis. The individuals then provided those guns to other people for distribution and sale.

At the center of the scheme was Bruce A. Williams, who worked for a shipping company and conspired with other employees and two other individuals—Zackary Doss and Kevin Jones Jr.—to obtain and distribute the firearms, federal authorities said.

The operation involved at least 200 guns. The firearms, sent by a manufacturer, were passing through Indianapolis and on their way to a federally licensed gun dealer. Federal authorities would not name the transit terminal or the gun manufacturer involved. They also said it’s possible some of the shipments may not have been reported because of gaps in the system, making it difficult to determine exactly how many firearms were involved.

“Some of these criminals apparently viewed [the shipments] as a soft target,” said U.S District Attorney Zachary Myers, “and an opportunity to steal guns that they otherwise couldn’t possess in order to make a profit along the way.”

Williams, Doss and Jones face federal charges, including conspiracy to receive, possess, store or sell stolen firearms. Williams and Doss are also charged with possession of firearms by a felon, while Jones is charged with possession or sale of a stolen firearm.

A fourth individual, identified as Ryan Hurt, is accused of being in possession of some of the stolen guns.

Jones remains at large, while the other suspects are in custody.

During a news conference Friday, authorities said stolen guns tend to turn up at crime scenes, especially in Indianapolis and Chicago.

“When you steal firearms and you put them in the hands of people who don’t have any business having them, they’re not holding them for personal protection,” Myers said. “These are criminals who are looking to be armed to engage in violent crime.”

According to the unsealed federal affidavit, Williams worked with two unnamed individuals to obtain guns being shipped through the terminal. Federal investigators have known about the scheme since at least March 2, 2022.

“We believe that the recent enforcement actions have disrupted a significant source of illegal firearms from continuing to flow into the hands of criminals here in Indiana and beyond,” said John Nokes, assistant special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Doss coordinated the purchase of guns and consulted with Jones to decide which makes and models they wanted to buy, and how much they would pay. After obtaining the guns, they turned around and sold them to other individuals, investigators said.

“Over the course of months, these stolen guns disappeared from the stream of commerce and were pumped into our communities and into the hands of people who had no business having them,” Myers said.

Williams, who had been previously convicted of multiple felonies, was not legally permitted to possess a firearm. Doss, also convicted of a prior felony, was also prohibited from having a gun.

Myers said the investigation was ongoing. Some of the individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.