JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A four car crash at State Road 37/69 and Fairview Road has left one person in serious condition and traffic redirected, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The White River Fire Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Friday, May 26 on a report of a serious accident.

Four people were transported to an area hospital. One person was listed in serious condition.

Southbound lanes of State Road 37/69 are closed. Traffic is being diverted to a different road.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s has no further updates at this time.

This is an active investigation and the information in this story will be updated as it becomes available.