BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police have arrested four individuals for the rape of a woman in Bartholomew County, according to a press release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon A. Jacobs, Christina Leann Moffatt, and Christopher Scott Lovell were all arrested on Sept. 12 in Bartholomew County for the Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony; and Rape, a Level 3 Felony. Jon A. Arnold was also arrested on Sept. 12 in Bartholomew County for Human Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony; and Rape, a Level 3 Felony.

“I am continuously shocked at the deplorable actions of some individuals who would take advantage of and abuse others for their personal gain or desires,” said Sheriff Chris Lane. “These investigations are some of the most difficult, on a personal level, for detectives to handle.”

Jon A. Arnold

Brandon A. Jacobs

Christopher Scott Lovell

Christina Leann Moffatt

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation after the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office reached out due to a possible criminal case at the Bartholomew County Adult Protective Services.

The Adult Protective Services was contacted by Columbus Regional Hospital in regards to the birth of a child on Sept. 6 from what they described to be a “low functioning” adult. Officials at the hospital suspected that she had the, “cognitive function of a toddler.”

During a neuropsychological evaluation conducted by authorities at the hospital it was determined that the victim does not possess the cognitive ability to consent to enter into a sexual relationship. Upon these findings, officers began to investigate the case as a rape.

The investigation found that the victim had contact with the Sheriff’s office before and lived with Jacobs, Moffatt, and Lovell in Jonesville. It was uncovered that Lovell was previously arrested for battering the victim while she was pregnant on April, 27.

According to court documents, Lovell, Jacobs, and Arnold all admitted to having sex with the victim. While Moffatt said that she used adult toys with the victim. While speaking with Moffatt, police conducted a search of her phone and found nude photos of the victim as well as the victim engaging in sexual activity on video. Further, it was discovered that Moffatt and Jacobs reportedly used a chat line and OnlyFans to distribute sexual material involving the victim.

Arnold said that he learned of the victim because of a television commercial that featured the chat lines. Lovell claimed that Arnold paid $600 per month for the victim to visit and that the operation was reportedly orchestrated by Jacobs. Lovell and Moffatt would drive the victim to Arnolds house in Salem.

In the probable cause affidavit, Arnold said that he was never paying for sex but rather arrangements to help with bills, gas, groceries and other expenses as needed.

Jacobs, Moffatt’s, Lovell’s, and Arnold’s bond are each set at $450,000.