MAUI, Hawaii — Four more Indiana residents volunteering with the American Red Cross have been deployed to Hawaii to help those on the island of Maui that have been affected by the raging wildfires.

Maui Police confirmed this week that 115 people have died from the devastating wildfires so far as officials confirmed searches are still underway for over 800 unaccounted people.

The wildfires are some of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. Thousands more have been evacuated as the wildfires swept through the resort town of Lahaina on Maui.

Hoosiers Daryl Moore, Rose Droddy, Dalton Ogden and Bert Fitzgerald joined fellow volunteers, including Hoosier volunteers Cindy Kvale and Susan Dietrich, this week at Red Cross shelters located in Maui and Oahu.

American Red Cross has provided more than 2,000 overnight shelter stays for victims of the fires.

More than 430 disaster workers are currently on the ground in Hawaii providing disaster relief care to those most vulnerable to the destruction, according to the non-profit organization.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more.