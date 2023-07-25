BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A third person has been charged in connection to a deadly drug deal that took place in Brownsburg last year.

Brownsburg Police Department officers were called to Cardinal Bark Park in December 2022 after 20-year-old Christian Arciniega was fatally shot during an attempted robbery for what Arciniega thought to be a marijuana deal.

Court records state that Jaylin Stovall admitted to planning the robbery. Stovall has now been charged with armed robbery and criminal confinement.

The man who police say pulled the trigger, 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre, was sentenced to 60 years in prison last month after accepting a plea agreement. McIntyre’s girlfriend, Kee Meh, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to assisting a criminal to commit a murder.

Deamonta McIntyre Kee Meh

Arciniega was reportedly in contact with Stovall who claimed that he knew someone interested in purchasing marijuana from him, according to court documents. Stovall allegedly told police that he had coordinated the robbery with McIntyre.

Arciniega allegedly had several ounces worth of marijuana in his possession and was looking for prospective buyers.

Stovall claimed he later opted out of robbing Arciniega but had still planned to split whatever McIntyre got in his possession after the robbery.

Arciniega’s girlfriend was reportedly with him at the park as the deal turned into a violent robbery.

The woman reportedly ran from the scene after Arciniega was shot twice and knocked on the doors of nearby homes before the police were called.