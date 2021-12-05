3rd double shooting of the night leaves two injured

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured after another double shooting on the near northwest side on Sunday night.

The victims, found on W. 30th Street and Kessler Blvd N. Drive, are both reported to be awake and breathing. IMPD is at the scene.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victims, suspects or cause of the incident.

This is the third double-shooting of the night. Out of the six people shot, one is dead and one is in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information is released.