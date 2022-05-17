CARMEL, Ind. — For the third time in five weeks a baby has been surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a healthy baby boy was anonymously surrendered in the baby box at the Carmel Fire Department Station #45 on North College Avenue. Last month, two babies were surrendered at the exact same location.

Out of the 107 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the US, this box has seen a record number of surrenders, the organization said. This recent Carmel surrender was the fifth Baby Box surrender in the country so far this year, with boxes currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

“The Carmel Clay community is honored that a mother in crisis would entrust their new born baby to Carmel Firefighters,” Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush said. “Our firefighters believe every baby deserves a home. We are proud to be able to do our part to ensure this baby finds their forever home.”

Not only is it the third child surrendered there in less than two months, it is also just the third time this same Safe Haven Baby Box has been utilized by a parent in crisis.

More details about this latest surrender will be shared during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at Carmel Fire Department.