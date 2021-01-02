39 additional deaths, 5,429 new coronavirus cases announced in Indiana

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5.429 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 39 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 14.5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,655 total COVID-19 patients: 2,324 confirmed and 331 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.8% of ICU beds and 70.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. To find testing sites around the state, click here.