3,758 new coronavirus cases, 143 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,758 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 143 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.2%, with a cumulative rate of 8% positive.

As of December 13, the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Orange and 26 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,064 total COVID-19 patients: 2,651 confirmed and 413 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.1% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free COVID testing at the following locations:

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Knox Community Center

55 E. Lake St. Knox, IN

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday:

Whitley County 4-H Center

680 W. Squawbuck Rd. Columbia City, IN

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday:

Washington County Fairgrounds

118 N. Fair St. Salem, IN

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.