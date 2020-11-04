3,756 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana, new daily record

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,756 more positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 191,764.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 23 and November 3 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 25 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,224. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 31 through November 3.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 16.7%, with a cumulative rate of 11% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 8.7%, with a cumulative rate of 6% positive.

According to the data, 37,526 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 3,32,762.

ISDH says 30.1% of ICU beds and 77.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 28,669 cases and 798 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 240 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites in the following locations Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Crown Point Lake County Health Department 2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Martinsville Morgan County Fairgrounds 1749 Hospital Dr.

Wabash Wabash Testing Clinic 1360 Manchester Ave.

West Lafayette White Horse Christian Center 1780 Cumberland Ave.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.