3,686 new coronavirus cases, 59 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,686 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 59 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 16.1%, with a cumulative rate of 10.9% positive.

As of January 11, the ISDH County Metric map shows 19 in Orange and 73 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,484 total COVID-19 patients: 2,172 confirmed and 312 under investigation.

ISDH says 25% of ICU beds and 73.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.